SD Logroñés and Amorebieta sign a goalless draw (0-0)

04/11/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

The SD Logroñés and the Amorebieta tied at zero in the duel played this Sunday in the World Cup 82. The SD Logroñés came with the desire to return to the path of victory after losing the last match against the Real Sociedad B by a score of 3-0. As for the visiting team, the Amorebieta he won in his fiefdom 3-0 his last match in the competition against the Tudelano. After the match, the local team took sixth position, while the Amorebieta he came in third place at the end of the match.

During the first period of the match, none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-0.

The technician of the SD Logroñés, Albert Aguilà, gave entry to the field to Imanol, Kandoussi, Achi Y Rodellar replacing Juan Antonio, Belima, Asensio Y Diego Esteban, while on the part of the Amorebieta, Iñigo Velez replaced Etxaburu, Unzueta, Zarrabeitia Y Ekaitz for Gorka Larruzea, Koldo obieta, Aldalur Y Alvaro.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Juan Antonio, of the SD Logroñés and one to Gorka Larruzea of Amorebieta.

At the moment, the SD Logroñés he gets 30 points and the Amorebieta with 41 points.

On the following day the team of Albert Aguilà will face against Bilbao Ath., Meanwhile he Amorebieta Iñigo Vélez will be measured against him Calahorra.

Data sheetSD Logroñés:Navarro, Chacón, Pirri, Loza, Aizpun, Emilio, Javito, Asensio (Achi, min.69), Belima (Kandoussi, min.63), Diego Esteban (Rodellar, min.80) and Juan Antonio (Imanol, min.63 )Amorebieta:Saizar, Sagastibeltza, Aitor Arregui, Irazabal, Aldalur (Zarrabeitia, min.55), Seguín, Álvaro (Ekaitz, min.73), Bilbao, Gorka Larruzea (Etxaburu, min.46), Orozko and Koldo Obieta (Unzueta, min. 55)Stadium:World Cup 82Goals:0-0