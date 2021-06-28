SD Huesca presents Ignacio Ambriz as its technical director

The soccer team of The Sports Society Huesca made official the appointment of Ignacio Ambriz as its new technical director for the 2021-2022 season, having as its primary objective promotion to the First Division in the Spanish League, having one of the ‘richest’ teams in the category.

It is estimated that Nacho He is traveling to Spain next Thursday to join his new team in the Liga Adelante to meet his squad and some members of his Coaching Staff.

Unofficially, it is ensured that the club has only allowed him to take two of his assistants to this new adventure in his professional career.

OFFICIAL | , new coach of SD Huesca. The proven Mexican coach signs for 2⃣ courses and lands in Spanish football, which he knows well from his time as second coach at Osasuna and Atlético. Welcome Nacho! # AmbrizNoRebla – SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) June 28, 2021

In Spain, emphasis is placed on Ambriz’s work as Javier Aguirre’s technical assistant during his time at Atlético de Madrid and Osasuna de Pamplona.

In Liga MX, Ambriz led Puebla, San Luis, Chivas, Querétaro, América, Necaxa and León, winning titles with the Águilas, Rayos and the Esmeraldas.

How many teams are promoted to the First Division in Spain?

Three teams will be promoted to the First Division from the Smartbank League. Two of them will do it directly, due to their position in the table, while the third will have to play a playoff in a homerun, from third to sixth place, in two two-legged qualifiers where the tiebreaker will be the position the board.

