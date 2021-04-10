SD Gernika shows its power after beating Pasaia KE (4-0)

04/10/2021 at 9:23 PM CEST

The Gernika started with a 4-0 home win over the Pasaia KE during their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division, which took place this Saturday at the Urbieta. After the match, the Guernica team is first, while the Pasaia KE It is sixth after the end of the game.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Guerniqués team, which kicked off at the Urbieta thanks to a goal from Etxabe in the 13th minute. The local team scored again in the 23rd minute with a goal from Ale. He added again the SD Gernika in the 27th minute through an own goal of Olaciregui. He noted again the SD Gernika, who distanced himself through a new goal from Etxabe, who thus achieved a double moments before the final whistle, in the 40th, concluding the first half with the result of 4-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a score of 4-0.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Gernika they entered from the bench Enciondo, Ager, Christian, town Y Ribeiro replacing Gorka Marcos, Etxabe, Ander Pacheco, Urcelay Y Ale, while changes by the Pasaia KE They were Quintanilla, Aratz, Oyarzabal, Petxarroman Y Altuna, which entered through Urrutia, Ander Saenz, Rodriguez, Tarragona Y Gorospe.

During the 90 minutes of the match, a total of seven cards were seen. The Gernika had to face the sanction of Urcelay, Ager, Ale Y Altamira with a yellow card and the expulsion of Hugo Cabanas with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Saints Y Olaciregui.

At the moment, the Gernika is left with 46 points and the Pasaia KE with 34 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the SD Gernika will play his match against him Urduliz FT out of home. For his part, Pasaia KE will play at home his match against him Sestao River.

Data sheetSD Gernika:Altamira, Torrealdai, Arana, Urcelay (Villa, min.76), Hugo Cabanas, Ander Pacheco (Cristian, min.76), Ale (Ribeiro, min.76), Javier, Etxabe (Ager, min.55), Zuluaga and Gorka Marcos (Enciondo, min.55)Pasaia KE:Aitor, Olaciregui, Sansinenea, Tarragona (Petxarroman, min.60), Sukia, Gorospe (Altuna, min.69), Benito, Rodríguez (Oyarzabal, min.60), Urrutia (Quintanilla, min.45), Ander Saenz (Aratz , min. 60) and Ekain AzkuneStadium:UrbietaGoals:Etxabe (1-0, min. 13), Ale (2-0, min. 23), Olaciregui (3-0, min. 27) and Etxabe (4-0, min. 40)