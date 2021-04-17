SD Gernika prevails in the Urduliz FT stadium

04/17/2021 at 8:38 PM CEST

Last saturday the SD Gernika beat home 1-2 against Urduliz FT. With this marker, the Urduliztarra team is fifth, while the Gernika it is first after the end of the duel.

The game got off to a good start for the Guernica team, who inaugurated the light with a goal from eleven meters from Etxabe, ending the first half with a 0-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half luck came for the Urduliztarra team, who put the tables by means of a goal from William at 63 minutes. But later the visiting team in the 76th minute advanced their team through a goal of Ander Pacheco, ending the duel with the result of 1-2.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Urduliz gave entrance to Goikoetxea, Nates, Alfaro and Irazabal for Zorrilla, Castrillejo, Gil Y William, Meanwhile he Gernika gave the green light to Enciondo, town, Ribeiro Y Flavi for Ale, Etxabe, Gorka Marcos Y Ager.

The referee sanctioned eight players with a yellow card, two for the locals and six for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Julen martin Y Castrillejo and by visitors to Spider, Zuluaga, Ager, Urcelay, Torrealdai Y Altamira.

With this result, the Urduliz remains with 35 points and the Gernika it goes up to 49 points.

The next day the Urduliztarra team will play at home against him Sestao River, Meanwhile he SD Gernika He will seek triumph in his fiefdom in front of the CD Vitoria.

Data sheetUrduliz FT:Mandaluniz, Borja Justo, Gil (Alfaro, min.73), Pedernales, Castrillejo (Nates, min.73), Guillermo (Irazabal, min.73), Markel Mayo, Mattheus, Julen Martin, Alon and Zorrilla (Goikoetxea, min. 46)SD Gernika:Altamira, Urcelay, Torrealdai, Etxabe (Villa, min.69), Arana, Ager (Flavi, min.84), Ander Pacheco, Javier, Ale (Enciondo, min.46), Zuluaga and Gorka Marcos (Ribeiro, min.69 )Stadium:–Goals:Etxabe (0-1, min. 43), Guillermo (1-1, min. 63) and Ander Pacheco (1-2, min. 76)