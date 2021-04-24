SD Gernika and CD Vitoria split the points after their 1-1 draw

04/24/2021 at 9:14 PM CEST

The match held this Saturday at the Urbieta and who faced the Gernika and to Vitoria it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contenders. The SD Gernika He came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning the last two games of the competition. The most recent was against Urduliz FT away from home (1-2) and the other in front of Pasaia KE in their stadium (4-0). For his part, CD Vitoria they were defeated by 1-2 in the last match they played against the Real Sociedad C. After the match, the Guerniqués team was in first position, while the Vitoria, meanwhile, is fourth at the end of the game.

The meeting started in a positive way for him SD Gernika, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Etxabe in the 38th minute, thus ending the first half with the score of 1-0.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for the visiting team, who got the tie with a goal of Arreitunandia at 60 minutes, ending the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

In the chapter on changes, the Gernika from Oskar Vales relieved Enciondo, Ribeiro Y Okolo for Gorka Marcos, town Y Etxabe, while the technician of the Vitoria, Iban Fagoaga, ordered the entry of Stalk, Dida Y Collado to supply Eñaut, Markel Y Zabala.

In the duel the referee warned with two yellow cards only to the local team. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to town Y Torrealdai.

With this result, the Gernika gets 50 points and the Vitoria with 37 points.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Pasaia KE, Meanwhile he CD Vitoria will play against him Sestao River.

Data sheetSD Gernika:Altamira, Hugo Cabanas, Zuluaga, Arana, Ander Pacheco, Torrealdai, Villa (Ribeiro, min.66), Javier, Urcelay, Etxabe (Okolo, min.79) and Gorka Marcos (Enciondo, min.66)CD Vitoria:Gil, Toni Peris, Mathi, Del Valle Solis, Cubero, Markel (Dida, min.75), Arreitunandia, Yriarte, Zabala (Collado, min.77), Madariaga and Eñaut (Troncho, min.69)Stadium:UrbietaGoals:Etxabe (1-0, min. 38) and Arreitunandia (1-1, min. 60)