SD Amorebieta – Real Racing, postponed by COVID protocol

03/30/2021

The competition judge has issued an agreement where postpones said match to continue to strictly and effectively comply with the rules set by the RFEF COVID-19 Protocol.

The match between SD Amorebieta and Real Racing Club, corresponding to matchday 22 of group 2-A of Second Division B, will be played next Friday, April 2. For this next Wednesday, five more meetings are also planned.

The day and, ultimately, the first Phase of 2aB, will conclude this Friday afternoon, when both dispute their meeting in the Municipal Field of Urritxe.

The second phase of 2aB will begin this weekend, with the matches that will be played this Saturday 3 and Sunday 4, but those postponed in group 2 will do so on Wednesday 7.