SD Amorebieta – Real Racing, postponed by COVID protocol

03/30/2021
On at 13:58 CEST
The competition judge has issued an agreement where postpones said match to continue to strictly and effectively comply with the rules set by the RFEF COVID-19 Protocol.
The match between SD Amorebieta and Real Racing Club, corresponding to matchday 22 of group 2-A of Second Division B, will be played next Friday, April 2. For this next Wednesday, five more meetings are also planned.
The day and, ultimately, the first Phase of 2aB, will conclude this Friday afternoon, when both dispute their meeting in the Municipal Field of Urritxe.
The second phase of 2aB will begin this weekend, with the matches that will be played this Saturday 3 and Sunday 4, but those postponed in group 2 will do so on Wednesday 7.
⚠️ OFFICIAL | The 1st day of the Second Phase of group II in 2nd B is postponed to Wednesday, April 7, according to the agreement issued this Tuesday by the Competition Judge.
🔗 https://t.co/CAJI2NJ4QF pic.twitter.com/fpKXxp0ZTH
– RFEF (@rfef) March 30, 2021