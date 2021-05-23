SD Amorebieta achieves promotion to Second and ends Badajoz’s dream

05/23/2021 at 11:32 AM CEST

EFE

The Amorebieta Sports Society has achieved its first promotion to the Second Division tonight in Badajoz by beating CD Badajoz 1-0, who played in their stadium and in front of their fans, and has ended their dream of representing Extremadura football in the second category of Spanish football next season. The Biscayan have managed to impose their style against the black and white and hold on, since they went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Iker Bilbao (min.21), the drive of the Badajoz, who eagerly sought to get a goal that would give them an equalizer and reach, at least, extra time.

The black and white were the best team in the category and played at home but a rocky Basque team stood in front of them, prevented them from playing their game and deservedly won the match.. The Biscayns came out biting the Badajoz without letting them think and it was difficult for them to string together plays, they only approached Morgado’s area with the throw-ins and some sporadic foul. It was not easy for Velez’s men either, both defenses were sublime and there were many minutes ahead.

In the 21st minute, the Basques scored the first goal of the night from a throw-in that finished off the offensive line and Iker Bilbao sent to the back of the net after the rejection of the goalkeeper from Badajoz Kike Royo. The euphoria reached the area of ​​visiting fans, about 400 people, while the locals fell silent until the team again stalked Saizar’s goal. The game became rougher, with a lot of play in the center of the field where the lines were very close together and a good number of legs were concentrated. With a foul badly thrown by the black and white that cleared the rear without problems, it was time to rest.

The second half began with a shot from the front by Miker Álvaro that Royo and Fernando Estévez saved without finding a way to get hold of the rival, who had a very implanted style based on not losing their position in defense and going on the counterattack or with long balls for striker Orozko.

The entry of Adilson and Otegui by Extremadura slightly boosted them, but the work carried out by the Basque coach prevented any clear opportunity for Saizar. The tie was about to arrive in the 75th from a Morgado header to an Otegui center, which the blue goalkeeper took off the goal line in a stretched anthology and then cleared a ball from Maestre again.

The Amorebieta suffered for a few moments the siege of Badajoz but overcame and maintained the result to bring the Biscayns to glory. The match ended with 18 players in the area of ​​Vélez and Saizar taking out everything that came to him.

The Amorebieta Sports Society is promoted for the first time in its history to the Second Division and accompanies the Real Sociedad affiliate in this promotion phase that is taking place in Extremadura, and in which tomorrow UD Ibiza-UCAM Murcia and Burgos-Athletic “B” will compete for the other two places.

Data sheet:

0 – CD Badajoz: Kike Royo; Dani Fernández, Pablo Vázquez, César Morgado, Tomás Sánchez; Sergi Maestre, Clemente (Otegui, min. 61), Corredera, Concha (Alayeto, min. 77); Aquino (Forgas, min. 81) and Santamaría (Adilson, min. 61).

1 – SD Amorebieta: Saizar; Aldalur, Arregui, Irazabal, Aimar (Garro, min. 45), Seguín (Leiza, min. 3); Iker Bilbao, Larru, Mikel Álvaro (Molina, min. 78); Unzueta (Obi, min. 63) and Orozko.

Goals: 0-1, Iker Bilbao (min. 21).

Referee: González Francés (Las Palmas committee). He admonished Aldalur (min. 25), Mikel Álvaro (min. 44), Obi (min. 88) and Leiza (min. 90 + 1) from Amorebieta; and expelled the substitute of Badajoz Narváez (min. 66).

Incidents: Match of the second round of the promotion phase from Second Division B to Second, played at the Nuevo Vivero stadium (Badajoz) before about 7,000 spectators. The players jumped onto the grass wearing green shirts from the ELA Extremadura Association.