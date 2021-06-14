Sculpture of an extinct being from about 500 million years ago

Creating sculptures that reproduce a living being in such detail as to appear to be real living specimens is a very useful art in science fiction cinema. Examples such as those of the creatures of the saga of “Alien the eighth passenger” attest to this. But this skill is also of great value in the field of paleontology. Mats E. Eriksson, from the University of Lund in Sweden, thoroughly investigated the anatomy of an animal, long extinct, and whose appearance could pass for a new creature in the aforementioned science fiction saga. And he resorted to the help of the plastic artist Esben Horn, so that he represented the Agnostus pisiformis in great detail. This included increasing his body size to make all his anatomical features clearly visible to the naked eye, something very welcome because if the sculpture had been made with the same size as the real being as an adult (1 centimeter), we should contemplate it with magnifying glass or microscope. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)

(Image: Esben Horn)