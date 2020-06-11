June 11, 2020 | 12:38 pm

The federal government suspended the purchase of 49% of shares of the Toluca International Airport owned by Aleatica – formerly OHL Mexico – due to the coronavirus health contingency.

The Airport Group of Mexico City (GACM), however, continues with interest in the negotiation process for a possible purchase of the air terminal, Aleatica said in a statement sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange.

The possible transaction is also subject to the signing and implementation of documentation that closes the sale.

This includes the acquisition contract, as well as the “corporate, government and third party authorizations that may be necessary,” Aleatica explained.

The possible purchase of the Toluca International Airport is part of the plan of the Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) to restructure the transportation and airways system in the Valley of Mexico.

In August 2019, the intentions of the agency led by Javier Jiménez Espriú were announced. Thus, the Toluca terminal would be in control of the federal and State of Mexico governments.

The federal government wants the Toluca airport to be part of a metropolitan system made up of the Mexico City international and the future Santa Lucía airport.

This last terminal is contemplated to open in 2021, according to the latest report from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the entity in charge of developing this work.

In its last annual report, Aleatica indicated that its participation in the Toluca Airport would have a price close to 1,618 million pesos (mp), which is the value of its net assets.

However, a source with knowledge of the subject told the CEO that this amount is only indicative of the value it can achieve, but the actual cost will depend on factors such as passenger traffic and the physical and financial conditions of the airport.

With information from Alejandro Juárez.