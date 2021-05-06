scrutiny, results and live pacts

The parties continue to digest the results of the regional elections in Madrid held on Tuesday, in which the popular leader, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, achieved an undeniable triumph with political repercussions that go beyond the borders of the Community. The president has announced that she could compose a government with positions of other forces and that she does not rule out opting to preside over the regional PP.

Those who continue to assume the will of the citizens cast by the ballot box are the Socialists, who obtained the worst result in their history and were relegated to third force. The PSOE will address the situation this Thursday in the Federal Executive of the party with sectors that request the resignation of the Regional Executive, as well as a replacement of Ángel Gabilondo. They are also expected to deal with the advancement of primaries in Andalusia.

Another of the main news left by the electoral day was the departure of Pablo Iglesias of politics, which has been celebrated by the right wing. From Más País, his former partner, Iñigo Errejón, has defended his legacy; while the former mayor of Madrid Manuela Carmena has stated that, for a long time, the until now leader of United We Can “he was not doing the policy that society demanded. “

