As part of the effort that several publishers and platforms are joining to lessen the closure that the coronavirus could cause in Mexico, Scribd, the unlimited reading subscription service, is making its entire digital library available to Mexicans totally free for the next 30 days.

Trip Adler, CEO and founder of the company, reaffirmed his commitment to Mexican readers through a letter. Also, in the official statement of Scribd you can read:

“This opening of the platform for 30 days is a response to support the world population in these weeks of health precautions in which social distancing must be paramount. Now more than ever it is essential that people stay informed and even entertained through books. Reading can be very reassuring and help reduce anxiety, among other benefits. “

Users in Mexico will have access to 75,000 titles in Spanish without entering any bank information and without any commitment. And it is that, according to Adler:

“Our goal is simply to make sure everyone has access to their favorite books, authors and quality content, while everything is back to normal in the coming weeks.”

For those of us who already know the platform and at some point enjoy less restricted access than what they offer now, it is a pleasure to be able to go back and review many of the texts of all kinds that the platform offers.

To enter Scribd you just have to join through this link with your Facebook, Google or email account.

Of course, the only condition that the platform sets is that you share your readings on social networks using hashtags: #YoMeQuedoEnCasaLeyendo #Scribd

.