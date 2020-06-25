After the inaugural Keynote of the WWDC and all the novelties presented in both iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and macOS 14, among others, at Applesfera we have been testing the new operating systems. We have already told you many news, such as the details of the Mac with ARM, the new functions of macOS Big Sur or the details and more details of iOS 14. Now it is the turn of the iPad and Apple Pencil, which receive several news.

Thanks to iPadOS 14 Apple Pencil is much more efficient on iPad. The innovations can be summarized in four points: the ability to write in any text field, the ability to select and edit handwritten text, as well as recognize it to convert it, be able to accurately draw shapes in the Notes app and that data detectors work now in those notes and manuscripts. Let’s talk about it all.

Write in any text field

Thanks to Scribble we can now write tweets with Apple Pencil. pic.twitter.com/B5Ks1FT13v – David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8) June 25, 2020

The function that allows us to write the length and breadth of the system with the Apple Pencil is called Scribble. The actual operation is explained in a few words: we can write with our pencil anywhere. Whether we are talking about a text message, a tweet, a phone number in Contacts, a reminder or an email, to name just a few examples, we can write it with the Apple Pencil.

As we write, our iPad will recognize the writing and convert it to text. In the presentation Apple commented that this functionality is only available in Chinese or English, although, due to the tests we have carried out, seems to work perfectly in Spanish.

Writing an email with Apple Pencil is probably not the fastest way to do it, although it can be fun, but one thing is clear, the utility is there. Let’s put ourselves in a situation: after taking notes on the iPad we need, for example, to write down a reminder of any kind. We can leave the Pencil and type it on the iPad, we can type with one hand, we can type with the Pencil between the fingers or we can use the Pencil thanks to Scribble.

It will depend a lot on the length of the text that we want to write, but the most intuitive way is to continue using the Pencil As long as we have it in hand, Apple knows it and now it is possible in the most intuitive and easy way possible.

Shapes

When we take notes with the Apple Pencil it is the most common thing that we alternate between forms and text. Arrows, illustrations, or side notes blend with the main text of the note. Thanks to iPadOS 14, when we use our pencil to draw shapes the system can take care of “improving them for us”. To do this we simply have to hold our Pencil for a second after drawing the shape.

To be able to refine some forms, such as arrows, squares, circles and so on can help sharpen of the note increase and with it the facility for its later reading.

Selection, editing and recognition

With iPadOS 14 we can select, copy and edit the handwritten text with great comfort. pic.twitter.com/3mt7fGXH8u – David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8) June 25, 2020

In iPadOS 14 we can edit the handwritten text with the same ease with which we would do it with the typed text. We can select our handwriting and paste it as text on the same note or in other applications. Once we have the selected text we can also change the color and move it around by simply dragging it.

The selection of the text is most intuitive, since it is the same system that iPadOS has us used to with the rest of the texts on the device. Furthermore, thanks to the recognition that the system is capable of making handwritten texts, we can use the Notes app finder, as well as the universal search, to locate the fragment exactly that interests us.

Data detectors

Thanks to the recognition of handwritten text we can interact with the data with a simple touch. pic.twitter.com/SIhKd5xfg6 – David Bernal Raspall (@ david_br8) June 25, 2020

As in the other texts that we find in the iOS 14 system, it is capable of recognizing data in them. For example it is capable of recognize a phone number on a website or an address in an email. With handwriting recognition now, data detectors also work on handwritten text.

In this way, if we write a phone number or an email in a note, we can later call or write an email with a simple touch. Useful for use the text that we have written comfortably.

In iPadOS 14 Apple has really given a barter to the use that we can give the Apple Pencil, taking the iPad + Pencil couple much further. From the comfort of writing anywhere in the system, to being able to copy and paste the text or search it in Spotlight, all the news are welcome.