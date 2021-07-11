Screenwriters of Star Wars: The Acolyte have never seen a movie in the series

Star wars It is one of the most important franchises in the history of cinema. Regardless of whether the tapes have convinced the public, the relevance of this story created by George Lucas cannot be denied. From merchandise to various projects that cover all possible formats, Star wars will continue to find fans in new generations. Of course, over the years the followers have become more demanding and are not always open to new trends because they “ruin their childhood.” The brand will not cease to exist or exploit its characters, so the best alternative is to make good history within this universe and the reception of The Mandalorian is proof that it is possible.

The recent trilogy kicked off with Star Wars: The Force Awakens – 92% greatly divided the fans. Although the excitement to see this universe again on the big screen was enough for the film to have an excellent reception at the box office, the momentum did not last long when Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% decided to invent their own path. Fans, who had spent years creating theories, were not satisfied at all and the matter was resolved, more or less, with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% that followed the more classic pattern and partially met expectations.

But Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% and The Mandalorian they are clear proofs that although the saga cannot escape certain criteria, something entirely original can be created within it. So fans can’t help but wonder which option is better, the risk of something totally new or just finding a peculiar way to tell something already said? Fans of Star wars They are very pending, and demanding, for each new project and it is very possible that knowing that one of the most anticipated series will not have other fans as writers is a real problem for them.

One would think that the quality of the writer, or the director, is the most important, whether or not they have specific notions of the franchise. The point is that the universe of Star wars it has so many things, some that even contradict each other, that it is difficult to understand how someone who has never seen a movie can devote himself to developing a series. But this decision was not a mistake, rather an attempt to create something new without the weight of the saga and without dangerous prejudices.

The showrunner of Star Wars: The Acolyte, Leslye Headland, explained in a recent chat with AV Club her decision to hire scriptwriters who were not experts in Star wars:

Having worked in this industry for over a decade and been in a couple of writers’ rooms, I felt that the demographic breakdown of the rooms is not something that is actively taken into consideration. For example, on Russian Doll, we ended up having a pure writers room, but I don’t know if that was really something we said from the beginning: ‘We’re only going to hire women.’ I think that when you have a condition like this you are again closing your mind to people who are going to challenge your particular artistic point of view.

Headland explained what he was looking for in each writer:

Mostly I was looking for people who I felt could execute a great script, number one. And then at the job interview I just talked to people who had different life experiences than me and who had different connections to Star Wars.

Headland recalls a particular moment with a screenwriter who saw the tapes for the first time:

[Ella] She texts me before starting the writers room and says, “Luke and Leia are brothers… what the heck?”

The fact of meeting writers who did not know the world of Star wars, or that they were not as fanatical as she is, became a virtue because they can be more objective with the ideas that are proposed and see the story for what it really is and not for what others expect of it. Additionally, Headland appreciates that those less familiar with Star wars they are able to confront their ideas. Little is known about this project, but like all the other titles in this world, it is one of the most anticipated.

