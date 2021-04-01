Screenwriter of Godzilla vs. Kong reveals he also wants a crossover with Pacific Rim – Tomatazos

If there is a business that has succeeded during the pandemic, it is entertainment via streaming. Many of the most successful films of the last few months have reached them and have been saved from absolute disaster; but in the midst of the crisis, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, the latest installment of the MonsterVerse that has wowed audiences. It was released in theaters on March 24, and during its first weekend in theaters it was able to raise $ 122 million worldwide, not bad. But there are those who see much greater potential in the history of monsters. Titans of the Pacific scriptwriter – 71% reveal they feel very willing to collaborate on a crossover of the world of Jaeger and the MonsterVerse.

Titanes del Pacífico – 71% arose in 2013 thanks to the mind of Guillermo del Toro, who from a very young age has been a fan of kaijus. The Mexican director wanted to make his own mecha-style film and it was well received by the world. Five years later, Titanes del Pacífico: La Insurrección – 45%, no longer directed by Del toro, but by Steven S. DeKnight; Although the critics did not praise it as much as the first part, it does leave the doors open for more stories with the giant robots and beasts. Recently, DeKnight He declared a month ago through Twitter that he would like to connect Pacific Rim 3 with the MonsterVerse; now, the scriptwriter of Godzilla vs Kong, Max Borenstein, shows his interest in the idea. This is what he replied to We Got This Covered when asked about the words of DeKnight.

Saw that. I saw what he said, and I think if he has the vision for it, that would be great. You know, he’s a very talented storyteller, so I’d certainly be looking forward to seeing him.

The classic Godzilla movies along with the rest of the monsters belonging to the Toho company are innumerable, so the MonsterVerse has a lot of material to exploit in the future. Of course it would be ideal to see Warner Bros. and Legendary consider a mix between Pacific rim and his saga, an idea that even himself William supports; Let’s remember when at the beginning of January, the Mexican director said on Twitter that he would love to see both franchises together in a single film, although he stressed that he has no intention of returning to history as a director. Will it be possible to see the dreams come true of the director of Pacific Rim 2? It is clear that these films still have a long way to go and many, many possibilities.

There is nothing stopping the big franchises right now. Hollywood studios are no longer interested in a single installment story, now they want ideas from which they can extract sequels, spin-offs, comics, video games or whatever. The MonsterVerse, like what is done in by Marvel Studios or Netflix are a clear example of this, and will continue with the trend for a very long time. The last ten years have consisted of much of the above, and it appears that the next ten will play out in the same way as well.

Godzilla vs. Kong it continues to be shown for the enjoyment of millions in multiple countries. At this point it is worth wondering if the film will double its box office or from now on the success will only come through HBO Max. We hope Warner Bros. will provide us with clear information or some clues in the coming weeks. At the moment there are no details about the next MonsterVerse movie.

