Screenshot Windows 10: three different methods

The screenshot is possibly one of the most classic functions in computing together with the function of copy and paste or the possibility of saving a document while you are writing it. The screenshot is so old that on keyboards we still find a specific key for this function. But there are many ways to take a screenshot in Windows 10. And remember that in macOS too.

For starters, there are even specialized applications in taking screenshots, editing them, spicing them up with graphic elements and, finally, saving them or sharing them on social networks or wherever you want. There are free or paid ones, simpler and more complex.

But in this article we are going to go to the basics. Because if something is simple, the better. Let’s see three ways to take a screenshot in Windows 10 thanks to the tools that the operating system itself already brings with it. You will not need to install anything else and you will get screenshots instantly.

Method 1: The Print Screen Key

We said that current keyboards include a key called Print Screen. Its function is precisely to take a screenshot. You just have to press it once and it will make the corresponding capture. As simple as that.

This is the most minimalist option possible. The bad thing is that although a screenshot is generated, it will remain on the Windows Clipboard until you copy or cut something new. So if you want to save the screenshot in Windows 10 you will have to do it by hand.

The good thing is that you can paste the screenshot in any Windows program, be it a blank image or a text document already created where you want to integrate an image.

Windows 10 lets you spice up the Print Screen key. Since Start> Settings> Accessibility> Keyboard you can make pressing the Print Screen key take a screenshot and / or clipping bar opens Windows.

Method 2: Print Screen Key + Windows

If you press the Print Screen key on your keyboard next to the Windows key, you will be able to take a screenshot in Windows 10 that will automatically save. You will find the screenshots inside the Pictures folder of your user folder. That is, if you are going to Libraries Screenshots you will find the screenshots made with this keyboard shortcut.

Every time you press Windows key + Print Screen you will make a complete capture of the entire screen. And by default, captures are saved in PNG image format, the ideal for this type of images.

Thanks to this method you can make the captures you want in a matter of seconds without you having to worry about them. When you finish, just go to the corresponding folder to see if you need to delete some of those captures, copy them, share them or edit them with another application.

Method 3: The Snipping App in Windows 10

There are no two without three. The third method to take a screenshot in Windows 10 is to go to the Snipping Tool, one of the ones that is by default in Windows 10 and which allows you to do custom snapshots.

You will find the Snipping application along with the other tools on the Start menu. Also from the Windows 10 search engine or by pressing the Windows keys + Shift + S.

Among its advantages, the possibility of make a rectangular shape capture, free form or full screen. It is also possible to take a screenshot where it appears only the window or dialog box you have selected. All these options are in the drop-down menu Mode from the Clippings app.

You can also take a screenshot in Windows 10 with a margin of a few seconds. To do this you will have to click on Postpone.

Once the capture is made, you can edit it writing above using the available tools. And, when finished, you can save or share it. You can also edit it with other applications of image or photo retouch.

Finally, when you open Clippings you will have several keyboard shortcuts at your disposal. With ALT + M you choose a cropping mode. With ALT + N a new capture is created. And to save it, CTRL + S.

