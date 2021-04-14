screensavers filtered with the small ‘notch’

One of the most recurrent rumors surrounding the next generation of the iPhone is the decrease in notch. It is a constant in all leaks from the iPhone 13, which together with an improvement of all its internal capabilities, would be one of the great protagonists of the renovation.

Now, DuanRui, a well-known leaker from the Apple environment, who already showed the world the iPad Air 4 manual before its presentation, and fully hit the names of the iPhone 12, returns to show what would be one of the protective films of the iPhone 13.

It is the typical plastic / glass sheet that is placed on the screen, only this time it comes to confirm the changes that the iPhone 13 will undergo on its front. In this sense, if we pay attention to the filtered images, the iPhone 13 will have slightly smaller edges compared to those of the iPhone 12 / Pro, and will release a new notch.

iPhone 13 with a reduced notch and thinner edges

As can be seen in the image above, which supposedly corresponds to the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini plates, the notch is visibly smaller.

According to the leaker, the reduction of the night of the iPhone 13 responds to a change in some of the elements that until now were integrated in the notch. The earpiece speaker would have been moved, towards the upper bezel, leaving more space for sensors and therefore, allowing to reduce the size.

Keep in mind that this change in the design of the notch components was already rumored for the iPhone 12 models last year, but they finally kept the original design.

In addition, if we accept the filtration as good, that image also indicates that the front camera has moved to the left side of the notch, unlike current models that have it on the right side.

Be that as it may, everything seems to indicate that this year we will see an iPhones with a smaller notch and somewhat smaller edges.

