Giant screen of the Chinese model Byton M-Byte

We don’t just spend hours and hours a day on screen. They have also invaded the interior of the car. Today almost all car models for sale offer them, in increasing numbers and sizes, to magnetize customer attention and as a visible sample of the technology offered by the vehicle.

It is an unstoppable trend. In small utility vehicles or large saloons, its interior is presided over today by a central screen. At a larger size, it seems that the car houses more technology inside. One of the best-known cases is that of the Tesla Model S, with 17 inches of “screenshot” (the largest iPad has 13, for example). But it is far from the Byton M-Byte, a Chinese model with five screens inside; the largest of them, 48 inches, occupies the entire width of the dashboard. And it does not stop increasing their number. Even for uses that until now were solved in a simpler way: models like the Audi eTron or the Honda E have changed the exterior mirrors for cameras, with screens inside to see what is coming at us from behind.

The numbers

Last year, according to IHS Markit data, sales of automotive electronic modules that included a display reached 64 million units. The forecasts of this consultancy are optimistic for the business of putting screens inside cars: after a temporary stabilization in the short term, in 2033 almost 77 million devices of this type will be reached annually installed in vehicles.

All this eagerness to fill the interior of this type of device in front of the driver means that he has to divide his attention and gaze between the road and the screens, with the consequent danger of distraction. A study by the company Línea Directa Aseguradora affirms that, on average, entering an address in the browser takes about 14 seconds. During that time, almost half a kilometer is traveled on the highway circulating at 120 km / h. A well into which we fall almost without realizing it: distracted driving. Although motorists are very aware of this: in a study by Movistar and Gonvarri, almost 77% of those surveyed acknowledged that they were confused at the wheel, mostly because they used their mobile phone.

In Spain, the General Directorate of Traffic points to distractions as one of the main causes of accidents with victims. The misdirections are hidden, depending on the year we are analyzing, behind between one in three and one in four accidents. Sometimes, as in 2017, even ahead of speed or alcohol.

How confused are the screens?

We know that driving electronic devices steals our attention from the wheel. But how much? The British NGO IAM RoadSmart, with a presence in nine other countries, has carried out a test in which it asked drivers to carry out different tasks using the car’s browser, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, systems that make it easier to operate from the screen of the car utilities that we could have installed on our mobile phone.

The study was carried out in a simulator where, at the controls of a life-size Peugeot 3008, drivers had to complete a route 16 kilometers long in 15 minutes. Participants were asked to perform different tasks while driving following a car between 70 and 110 km / h. They had to put a song on Spotify, tune into a radio station, enter an address in the browser, receive a text message, or make a phone call. All this, first, using verbal commands and, in a second attempt, using the touch screen. Also, randomly, a red bar appeared in the simulator; When they saw her, they had to press a control on the car to measure their reaction time.

The results of the study highlight that the use of multimedia systems, either through voice commands or by pressing the touch screen of the car, increases reaction times much more than, for example, driving after consuming alcohol – without exceeding the legal limit–, or smoked cannabis. The greatest increase in response time was recorded when using Apple CarPlay through the touch screen, almost multiplying that obtained under moderate alcohol consumption.

But not only that. The study also highlights that, when using Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, especially interacting with the screen manually, the control of the vehicle is reduced to keep it in the center of the lane or to keep the safety distance from the previous car . Also, using these systems kept their eyes off the road, on average, about 12 seconds, well beyond what experts consider dangerous. All drivers underestimated the time spent operating the touchscreens.

For Neil Greig, director of development for IAM RoadSmart, “The results of this study raise some serious concerns about the development and use of the latest in-vehicle entertainment and information systems. Anything that distracts the eyes or mind of the driver from the road is bad news for road safety. ”

But the truth is that the screens inside the cars are here to stay. Car brands use them, in addition to providing information about the car, as a marketing element and also to reduce costs: in many cases, through a touch screen, several systems are used today that previously needed independent and simple controls. : radio, air conditioning … And that makes us separate the view of the road on more occasions.

Possible solutions

To avoid distractions, Neil Greig of IAM RoadSmart calls on the automotive industry and different administrations to “develop consistent standards that really help minimize driver distraction.”

In this sense, the Telecommunications Engineer Miguel Ángel Galarza points out, in a study carried out with Seat and the Generalitat of Catalonia. He explains that the systems must be designed in such a way that they do not distract the driver’s attention. One of its proposals is that, depending on the speed of the vehicle, some of the system’s functions cannot be used. It also argues that, since current cars detect if someone is sitting in the passenger seat, the touch screen works only when we are accompanied, and that it is handled by that person. Some brands, such as BMW, in their more advanced models incorporate a management system for some functions through manual gestures in front of the screen, although without touching it. All in all, we will have to release our hands from the wheel.

Punishable driving

At the moment, in the majority of vehicles for sale, the functions of their entertainment and information systems are not “caped” if we use them on the move. But that, in addition to being insecure, is illegal. Article 13.3 of the Traffic and Circulation Law expressly prohibits “the use while driving mobile phone devices, browsers or any other means or communication system” except when the hands are not used for it. The infraction is considered serious and, in the event that an agent detects us using the touch screen of our car, the penalty will be 200 euros and the withdrawal of 3 points.

If we want to avoid the fine and, most importantly, travel safer, it is best not to “get drunk” on screens while driving. A good strategy is to enter the destination address in the browser or choose the song list before starting the journey. And if we have to modify the destination, stop to do it.

More than 40 years in the car

The arrival of screens inside cars is not new. In the mid-1970s of the last century, the British Aston Martin Lagonda Serie2 already presented the information with electronic digits. It also incorporated buttons with tactile technology. It was a bet the leaders of the company, which was going through problems at the time, to show their commitment to the development of advanced products. The truth is that this type of instrumentation failed on multiple occasions, but it did manage to convey a very exclusive image of that car. An idea that the North American Cadillac copied with its 1978 model Seville on the other side of the Atlantic. In addition, the American brand introduced its first “on-board computer”, called Tripmaster, which included a simple digital display to present speed figures or consumption. An extra that cost almost 1,000 dollars of the time.

In the mid-1980s, digital screens began to become popular. In addition to being present in high-end cars, they could also be found in more popular sedans and compact cars. In our country, in the middle and end of that decade there were multiple models that included it: Fiat Tipo, Fiat Uno, Renault 11 and 21, Citroën BX … In reality, the small screens did nothing but replace the needles and Scale dials to supply very basic information: speed, engine speed, or time.

In the last years of that decade, in 1987, the American brand Buick incorporated the first touch screen in a car into its Riviera model. It had a bombastic name “Graphic Control Center” (GCC) and, seen with today’s eyes, it is to today’s screens what the first Mario Bros was to the latest PlayStation. But even then, Popular Mechanics magazine warned that this information system “distracted the attention that should be paid to the road.” The GCC disappeared from the Buicks in 1990. Once again, being first doesn’t always mean succeeding.