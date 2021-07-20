Screen time and obesity risk in preadolescence

The mobile phone, the computer, the tablet, the television, and everything that they bring, from social networks to television series, offer a lot of entertainment for the child population that is about to enter adolescence. During the pandemic, they have also served to make up, to some extent, the inability to carry out activities that were common before COVID-19. Recent research has explored to what extent there is a relationship between the time spent in front of screens in this age group and the incidence of obesity.

The study is the work of the team of Dr. Jason Nagata, professor of pediatrics at the University of California in San Francisco, United States.

The study, which was carried out on American boys and girls but which surely reflects a reality shared by many industrialized nations, has determined that those who spent more time in front of screens between the ages of 9 and 10 are more likely to gain weight one year later.

The study authors found that every additional hour spent on virtually all forms of screen time was associated with a higher body mass index (BMI) one year later. Specifically, the researchers found that each additional hour spent watching television, YouTube videos, video games, video chats, and texting carried an increased risk of gaining weight one year later. At the start of the study, 33.7% of the children were overweight or obese, and this increased to 35.5% a year later.

Screen time is often sedentary and can replace physical activity time. In addition, children tend to be exposed to more ads for unhealthy but tasty food and are prone to snacking and overeating while distracted in front of screens.

Life in front of the mobile phone, with access to social networks and many other things, tends to occupy a lot of time in the day of a pre-adolescent, sometimes even invading the time slot that should be entirely dedicated to sleeping. (Illustration: Amazings / NCYT)

“The study was conducted before the COVID-19 pandemic, but its conclusions are especially relevant to the pandemic,” Nagata notes. “With distance learning, the cancellation of youth sports and social isolation, children have been exposed to unprecedented levels of screen time.”

The study is titled “Contemporary screen time usage among children 9-10-years-old is associated with higher body mass index percentile at 1-year follow-up: A prospective cohort study”. And it has been published in the academic journal Pediatric Obesity. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)