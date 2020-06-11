LVega could become the capital of cinema in the interior of the country, as a group of filmmakers, producers and actors in this city started the film project “El Plan”, a film that has 50% of its filming and was stopped due to Covid-19.

Robert Cornelio, screenwriter and director of the film, as well as Adolfo López, producer, expressed that they keep working on editing and post production, while when the authorities so decide they will continue filming the same meeting with the company Joyadise S.R.L.

And this will not be the only one, but the first of an ambitious project that they have started so that the Cibao, the south and the east of the country become locations for filming and making films with talents and sponsors from the interior of the country.

Adolfo López, Venezuelan film producer, stressed that 80 percent of those who participate in this production are from La Vega, as well as the sponsors, for which they thanked the entrepreneurs of this community for the support they have given them.

The filming of it is 100 percent in locations in La Vega and for their happiness they have found good actors there such as the cases of Herbert Concepción and Maleleel Lamech.

“It is a cast of luxury that we have there, despite the fact that many debut with leading roles. We have two actors who are crazy and live in La Vega, Herbert Concepción and Maleleel Lamech. They surprised Ángel Muñiz when he saw them perform, “said Rober Cornelio.

He specified that they are making a cinema that can be sold at a professional level and with all the necessary standards and quality, but made in Cibao, specifically in La Vega.

While Adolfo López highlighted the support of the entrepreneurs of La Vega and especially of the House of Culture of this municipality.

One hundred percent of the filming will be in that municipality, with some actors from Santiago and Santo Domingo, the producers reported.

Johnnié Mercedes, Laila Taveras and Uxío Lis, executive producer, among others, also participate in the story. 99% of the films made in the country are filmed in the capital and few in the interior of the country.