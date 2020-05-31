Fighting women, persevering, sacrificed, and who always maximize their creativity, become the protagonists of these stories. To celebrate Mother’s Day, we have made a list of five series where women play a fundamental role in the lives of their children, and those who surround them.

“When they see us”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Self Made”, “Grace and Frankie” and “Bates Motel” are chosen for this recount on this special Sunday on Mother’s Day.

“When they see us”

Five women become the silent protagonists of this story based on real events, showing us the lives of Antron (Caleel Harris), Yusef (ethan herisse), Korey (Jharrel Jerome), Raymond (Freddy Miyares) and Kevin (Asante Blackk), Black teenagers living in New York, who attended school, played in parks and fell in love, something normal for young people of their ages.

Sharonne Salaam (Aunjanue Ellis) is the black woman, who became a benchmark of struggle not only for her son Yusef, but for all adolescents blamed for a heinous crime.

The brutal beating and rape of Trisha Meili, a young white and American woman in the 1980s in the United States, was the trigger for one of the most sinister racial and judicial events, bitterly remembered to this day.

On any given day, influenced by some older boys, the five youngsters decide to go play in Central Park, but they immediately realize that something was wrong, and they decide to leave the place, not knowing that their lives would change forever.

The police found the body of Trisha badly wounded, unconscious and forced, so they immediately began the tour of the nearby neighborhood, capturing a dozen young people as those suspected of perpetrating that fact.

Those black teenagers became the barbarians those agents needed, leading them to confess to a crime they did not commit.

This miniseries created by Ava DuVernay, is made up of only four chapters, however, it shows, among so many dramatic moments, well acted and musicalized, mothers who, unaware of laws, alone and without money, raised their voices for justice, and They managed to move an entire people to fight for the freedom of their children.

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

The plot begins by showing us June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) a modern mother who knew how to carry her work and home in an exemplary way, without knowing that one day the low fertility of the time would make her a slave, depriving her of everything she had fought for and loved deeply.

The city in which she lived unexpectedly became the Republic of Gilead, made up of a totalitarian and privatizing government, which took away her daughter Hannah (Jordana Blake), and left her husband Luke (Olatunde Olateju Olaolorun) dead. .

During her three seasons, June stands firm to her convictions, not allowing herself to be so easily bowed down by her executioners and proving that a mother would do everything for her children.

“Self Made”

When Sarah Breedlove (Octavia Spencer) was born (19th century), being black and poor was synonymous with failure, and the odds of living well and being successful were slim to none.

For this woman of dispatchable dreams and perseverance, defeat was never an option, and for that reason, she did not settle for having a salon and selling products made by her, but began to spread to several cities, becoming over the years the first African American woman to be a millionaire in the United States.

For Sarah, mother of Lelia (Tiffany Haddish), her work became a legacy of triumph, teaching her daughter to earn her credit in a dignified way, even if your family, friends or partner turn their backs on you.

“Grace and Frankie”

A mother’s love does not diminish over the years, and that is evidenced in this American comedy full of lessons of independence, work and unlimited enjoyment, although things do not always go as we wish.

“Grace” (Jane Fonda) has two daughters whom she loves madly, but she does not always know how to show her affection, however, she manages to give each one a large dose of her entrepreneurial spirit, taking 80 years of a line of dildos. And likewise, exhibiting that you never have to give up to find true love.

On her side, Frankie (Lily Tomlin) is extremely affectionate with her children, fully confident that each person is sufficient in himself, without anyone complementing him, but the most important lesson he does not give, is that no matter the age, you have to stay authentic and faithful to us.

“Bates Motel”

A pure and unwavering love is the raw material of this enveloping plot, which details the life of a mother named Norma Bates (Vera Farmiga), who fights for the happiness of her son Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore), until she became an overtector, putting herself always second.

This cinematographic piece that stands out for its excellent performances, lets us see how far a woman is capable for the well-being of her children, and also gives us lessons in attachment, showing how even the best intentions can harm the lives of those we love.

.