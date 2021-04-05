Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Winners: ‘Chicago 7 Trial’ Gets On A Run

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is one of the biggest appointments in the awards race. Being the most massive guild in the Academy, they are usually a fairly accurate thermometer of what will happen in a few weeks at the Oscars gala.. Only this year the big favorite was not nominated. Several of this year’s favorites received the award from their fellow professionals, but there was also room for surprises at the gala, which was prerecorded.

‘The Chicago 7 trial’ has ended up taking the jackpot, that of Best Cast. Frank Langella was commissioned to accept the award, but the one who broke the record with this award was Michael Keaton, which already has three awards for Best Cast, adding this to ‘Birdman or (the unexpected virtue of ignorance)’ and ‘Spotlight’. Although this statuette is a boost for Aaron Sorkin’s film for the Oscars, it must be taken into account that ‘Nomadland’, the great favorite, was not nominated in this category so this year it does not serve as a reliable prediction. of what may happen on April 25.

‘The mother of blues’ is also noted

Frances McDormand also did not get an award, since it went to Viola Davis for her work in ‘The mother of the blues’. Chadwick Boseman received another posthumous award, which was again collected by his wife, who read this quote from her husband: “If you see the world out of balance, be a crusader who pushes hard on the seesaw of the mind.” Daniel Kaluuya took the supporting actor award and Youn Yuh-Jung surprised himself as a supporting actress for her fantastic role in ‘Minari. Family history’.

Regarding series, the big winners were ‘The Crown’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’, with accolades also going to Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Sudeikis, Jason Bateman and Mark Ruffalo. This is the list of winners:

List of winners of the SAG Awards 2021

Best cast

‘Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms’

‘The mother of blues’

‘Minari. Family history’

‘One night in Miami’

‘The Chicago 7 trial’

Best Leading Actress

Amy Adams for ‘Hillbilly, a country elegy’

Viola Davis for ‘The Mother of the Blues’

Vanessa Kirby, ‘Fragments of a Woman’

Frances McDormand for ‘Nomadland’

Carey Mulligan for ‘A Promising Young Woman’

Best Leading Actor

Riz Ahmed for ‘Sound of Metal’

Chadwick Boseman for ‘The Mother of the Blues’

Anthony Hopkins for ‘The Father’

Gary Oldman, ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun for ‘Minari. Family history’

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova for ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

Glenn Close for ‘Hillbilly, a rural elegy’

Olivia Colman for ‘The Father’

Yuh-Jung Youn for ‘Minari. Family history’

Helena Zengel for ‘News from the great world’

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen for ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Chadwick Boseman, ‘Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms’

Daniel Kaluuya for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Jared Leto for ‘The Little Things’

Leslie Odom Jr for ‘A Night in Miami’

Best team of specialists

‘Da 5 Bloods: Brothers in Arms’

‘Mulan’

‘News from the big world’

‘The Chicago 7 trial’

‘Wonder Woman 1984’

TV

Best Cast: Drama

‘Better Call Saul’

‘The Bridgertons’

‘The Crown’

‘Ozark’

‘Lovecraft Territory’

Best Actress: Drama

Gillian Anderson, ‘The Crown’

Olivia Colman, ‘The Crown’

Emma Corrin for ‘The Crown’

Julia Garner for ‘Ozark’

Laura Linney for ‘Ozark’

Best Actor: Drama

Jason Bateman for ‘Ozark’

Sterling K. Brown for ‘This Is Us’

Josh O’Connor, ‘The Crown’

Bob Odenkirk, ‘Better Call Saul’

Regé-Jean Page for ‘The Bridgertons’

Best Cast: Comedy

‘Dead to Me’

‘The Flight Attendant’

‘The Great’

‘Schitt’s Creek’

‘Ted Lasso’

Best Actress: Comedy

Christina Applegate for ‘Dead to Me’

Linda Cardellini for ‘Dead to Me’

Kaley Cuoco, ‘The Flight Attendant’

Annie Murphy for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Catherine O’Hara for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Best Actor: Comedy

Nicholas Hoult for ‘The Great’

Dan Levy for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Eugene Levy for ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

Ramy Youssef for ‘Ramy’

Best Actress: TV Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett for ‘Mrs. America’

Michaela Coel for ‘I could destroy you’

Nicole Kidman for ‘The Undoing’

Anya Taylor-Joy for ‘Lady’s Gambit’

Kerry Washington for ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Best Actor: TV Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp for ‘Lady’s Gambit’

Daveed Diggs for ‘Hamilton’

Hugh Grant for ‘The Undoing’

Ethan Hawke for ‘The Woodpecker’

Mark Ruffalo for ‘The Undeniable Truth’

Best Stunt Crew – Comedy or Drama Series

‘The Boys’

‘Cobra Kai’

‘Lovecraft Territory’

‘The Mandalorian’

‘Westworld’