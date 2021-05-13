Scream 5 will not be a reboot or a remake

Some time ago it was confirmed that Scream 5 already has a green light. But many wonder … will it be a reboot or a remake? And it seems that the answer is: neither.

After many years, we will have one of the best-known horror franchises in the world. The famous slasher will return under the title Scream 5 and the great thing about it all is that fans will be able to see the original cast back. In this way, the film will feature Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Marley Shelton and Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface. However, it is not a sequel.

This was confirmed by Courteney Cox herself, who has said on the Drew Barrymore program that this installment is the brand’s fifth film but that it starts a new franchise: “This is the fifth… but it’s not ‘Scream 5’. This is ‘Scream’. The directors are amazing, they are doing it… it’s a new franchise… it’s modern. It is terrifying. It’s a new ‘Scream’. It is not a reboot, it is not a remake, it is a new release. I think it’s going to be fantastic. “

A new franchise

This information does not sound so strange. If we analyze, when the news came out of this new movie that everyone began to call Scream 5, the directors assured that we should only call it “Scream” and that the story would be able to be enjoyed by both old fans and people who never did it. had seen.

That said, this new film will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (‘Wedding Night’), who have had a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. At the moment we know little about the plot, other than that we will return to Woodsboro with Sidney Prescott. On the other hand, the movie will hit theaters on January 14, 2022 and in it we will see some new faces like Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Kyle Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Melissa Barrera.