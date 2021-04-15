‘Scream 5’ has several fake scripts to avoid spoilers

Although the filming of ‘Scream 5’ ended in November, everything that surrounds the film (which in English will be called only ‘Scream’) remains a real secret. And so much is the concern of the team so that no spoiler is leaked, that according to Bloody Disgusting, there are numerous scripts and versions of them so that no one discovers the murderer or murderer before its premiere on January 14, 2022.

Apparently, not even the entire cast had the same version of the final script, so that they would not know the true end of the new installment of the slasher franchise during filming. However, That does not mean that several endings were recorded, much less that we are going to see different versions of the film finished, it’s just a way to prevent someone from missing a confidential detail in the months that remain until they hit theaters.

What we do know

Although the details of the main plot are a real mystery, the filming took place last year in North Carolina and it is not a reboot, but a direct sequel, since we will see a large part of the main cast included. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Marley Shelton. They join the saga as new signings Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega.

The film is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (‘Wedding Night’) from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Produced by Chad Villella and Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original horror classic and co-created the franchise with the late Wes Craven. ‘Scream’ is one of the most successful horror franchises of all time that has already grossed more than $ 600 million at the global box office.