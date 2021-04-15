Scream 5 directors do everything to avoid spoilers

Scream 5 is in the process of production and, fearing that the internet will leak what will happen, the directors have done everything possible to win the battle against social networks.

scream it would be nothing without the mystery of knowing who is behind everything and how everything will happen. The directors of the fifth film in the saga, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin Y Tyler gillett, They are very aware of this, so they are using all kinds of techniques to prevent the end or some relevant event of the film from being released on the internet.

This is why several scripts were created within the set, as well as several versions of the plot were leaked. It is expected that the above will end up confusing anyone who tries to spread a possible complete or clear synopsis of what will happen.

The medium dedicated to informing everything about this type of productions, Bloody disgusting, knew exclusively about the production plans.

From all of the above, producer William Sherak revealed the details:

“There are several versions of the draft and most of the cast do not know if they have the correct version or not. So we’ve been playing that game with them too. The funny thing about a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent. “

And it is precisely because of this, that if it loses the surprise factor, the philosophy itself of the Scream saga would be lost, according to its leader.

On the other hand, this new film will be an appeal to melancholy, as it will see the return of many of the characters from previous versions, such as those of Neve campbell (Sidney Prescott), David arquette (Dewey Riley), Courteney Cox Arquette (Gale weathers) Y Marley shelton (Judy Hicks).

Scream 5 is scheduled to premiere on January 14, 2022.