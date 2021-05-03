Scratched: Vincent Janssen left Gignac on the ground in the Clausura 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey managed to qualify directly to the Liguilla in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League by finishing in fourth place in the classification below Cruz Azul, Club América and Puebla by adding 28 points and having a fairly balanced team in the tournament, where they scored 22 goals and only received 13 in 17 games, where the Dutchman Vincent Janssen only contributed four to that scoring production.

However, despite the fact that Janssen did not have the best of the individual tournaments with Rayados, he did manage to overcome the French striker of the UANL Tigres André-Pierre Gignac regarding the number of goals made, and the quality of said annotations in the tournament.

Also read: Liga MX: Dates and times of the 2021 Clausura Repechage matches

Vincent Janssen, in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, scored four goals in 11 games he played in the tournament, where none did so from the penalty spot and I only need 29 shots to get them.

Janssen or Gignac? ‘El Toro’ scored more goals than the French in this Guard1anes 2021 ⚽ Two of the three goals of ‘El Bómboro’ were from penalties – @aldorodriguezv pic.twitter.com/7D3UM4DOLK – Multimedia Sports (@mmdeportesmx) May 3, 2021

For his part, Gignac was only able to score three goals in 14 games played and where he needed up to 59 shots to achieve them, where in addition to those three goals in the championship, two were from the penalty spot.

Despite the fact that Janssen only beat Gignac by one goal in the current Clausura 2021, the Rayados de Monterrey striker needed fewer shots to score more goals and where he did not shoot any penalty, unlike the Frenchman who had two of his three goals. they were criminal.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content