Scouts of the Cubs are looking at the prospects of the Mets

Some scouts of the Chic CubsAug are watching the New York Mets prospects’ games at the MLB.

The Chicago Cubs declared that they are going to sell their stars in exchange for young players or prospects, that is why they are on the farm of the team that Kris Bryant has asked the most, the Mets from New York.

What do those visits mean?

It’s not just one day, but two in a row that those scouts are visiting watching those guys play. For the Cubs sent their scouts to watch the Triple-A game of the Mets from New York, to keep an eye on those prospects, to find out what names to ask for when the Mets ask for a Kris Bryant and another player.

It should be noted that recently, Mets made it clear that their two main prospects, Venezuelan catcher Francisco Álvarez and utility Ronny Mauricio are untouchable and are not the subject of conversation for change in the MLB.

Since 2018 the Mets have been in love with what they see in Kris Bryant, a young player with World Series experience who can take over at third base in New York alongside Francisco Lindor on the SS.