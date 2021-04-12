ScottishPower applies for permission for a 20 MW green hydrogen plant in Glasgow

Apr 12 (Reuters) – ScottishPower, a subsidiary of Spanish power group Iberdrola, has submitted a planning request for a 20 megawatt (MW) green hydrogen plant powered by a combined solar and battery unit near Glasgow, according to the Monday.

It will be the largest unit of its kind in the UK to date and will be able to produce up to 8 tonnes of hydrogen per day, roughly equivalent to fueling more than 550 buses traveling from Glasgow to Edinburgh and vice versa each day, according to ScottishPower.

Located near the Whitelee wind farm on the outskirts of Glasgow, the application also included a combined battery and solar energy storage system, with a capacity of up to 40 MW and 50 MW respectively, to help power the unit.

Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water molecules with a stream of renewable electricity and is presented as a clean substitute for fossil fuels in sectors that are otherwise difficult to decarbonize.

ScottishPower expects a decision on the planning request in fall 2021, and the project aims to supply hydrogen to the commercial market by 2023, it said.

The facility could support Glasgow City Council, as well as local authorities and surrounding industries, in their ambitions to create a zero-emission vehicle fleet, using only electric and hydrogen vehicles by the end of 2029, he added.

The UK aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and will host this year’s climate talks, COP 26, in Glasgow.

