The Scottish league announced on Monday its termination “with immediate effect” crowning Celtic Glasgow as champion for the ninth consecutive season.

05/18/2020 at 14:07

CEST

SPORT.es

As explained by the Scottish body, the twelve clubs in the division have reached a “unanimous” agreement to cancel the remainder of the season.

Thus, to determine the positions in the table, the points per game in the championship played until March 13, the date on which the league was suspended, have been counted.

Celtic, who has won its ninth consecutive league, came first, with 80 points, 13 more than Rangers, second in the table.

As for the descent, the team that falls is the Hearts.

“We all would have liked to see the league finished on the fields, in front of the spectators. This is not the way that anyone involved in Scottish football would have wanted to end, but given the circumstances we are facing, the board has agreed that it is the only practical way, “said Scottish League President Murdoch MacLennan.

According to the exposed, this decision allows to distribute about 7 million pounds between the clubs, which will allow the re-buoyancy of these.

