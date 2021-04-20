Scottie Pippen’s son Lost his life was only 33 years old! | AP

The media and also social networks were moved by the news of the departure of the son of Scottie Pippen, one of the former basketball players and also a former teammate of Michael Jordan.

The news immediately became a trend in Twitter, where unfortunately this type of news tends to become popular in a short time, especially when it comes to celebrities or important athletes.

It was the ex himself NBA player who shared the news through a publication on his official Instagram account, there were several photos that he shared and with an emotional message to his followers and perhaps also those of his son, he made it appear that he was devastated by pain.

Antron pippen He was Scottie’s eldest son, he was 33 years old and left this world on Sunday, April 18, so far the former member of the Chicago Bulls and practically Michael Jordan’s right hand man did not reveal the reason why his son had lost his life.

Also read: Do I veto on Televisa? There will be no talk of Luis Miguel: The Series

In addition to this, little is known about the young man, only what his father has shared in his stories and posts on Instagram is known.

Something that was mentioned in the description of the publication is that the young Antron suffered from chronic asthma, surely if he had not had it he could have managed to become a professional in basketball just like his father as he himself stated in his publication.

Whoever said he was always positive in the face of any adversity and also like he was fascinated by this sport, they came together to have great and long conversations about the aforementioned sport, surely Pipper felt great pride on the part of his son when he knew that he had great love for sport As much as the.

It may interest you: Belinda was the star on the night of the Pa´l Norte Fest

Coincidentally, the age of his son was the number with which he himself was identified in his teams both in the Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

In the event that you are an admirer of Michael Jordan, you will surely remember that he recently launched a series on the Netflix platform, telling a bit of his story in which, by chance, it was Scottie himself who appeared as one of the main characters in the plot. with Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodman.

“The last dance“was the title of the series that premiered on April 19 and concluded the last episode on May 18, 2020, there were a total of 10 episodes with a duration of 50 minutes.

Also read: Michael Jordan and J Balvin launch an impressive sneaker model

In the publication that Pippen shared 4 hours ago on Instagram we find five photographs, where he appears with his son, since childhood, while they trained together and two more, one where he had possibly already graduated and the next on the beach, enjoying little of the sea.

The publication has more than 204 thousand like’s and is about to reach 10,000 comments, among which are messages of support, blessings and wishes of early resignation for the NBA star and his family.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

On Twitter the news spread rapidly, many Internet users have shared messages of encouragement for the family and the few who knew him feel great pain for his departure.

Apparently the news was not only shared on Instagram but also on all his social networks as other media have mentioned, any means is valid to show his pain and communicate to others, surely Scottie pippen and his family want to be calm without so many annoyances and questions, in order to fire the young man properly.