The documentary The Last Dance It has not been good for many of the colleagues who Michael Jordan at Chicago Bulls. We knew that Scottie Pippen He was not at all happy with the documentary itself, but now we have learned that, in addition, he is very upset with MJ. As they have commented on ESPN, Pippen would be “very angry, really furious”.

According to @thekapman, Scottie Pippen is “so angry” at Michael Jordan on how he was portrayed in the Last Dance. “He is beyond livid.” (Via ESPN 1000’s Kap and Company) – Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 20, 2020

