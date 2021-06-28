Scottie Pippen called Phil Jackson a racist and seriously accuses him

The former player of the NBA, Scottie pippen crossed out of racist to the former coach of the NBA Phil Jackson and he gravely accuses him to the world.

Scottie pippen in recent days it has been the trend of the NBA due to some inconveniences with players and coaches of the NBA.

This time Scottie pippen crossed out of racist to his former coach of the NBA in the Chicago Bulls Phil Jackson of racist and I accuse him in a very bad way.

Here the data:

Pippen: – “I think Phil (Jackson) was racist” – Also related the coach’s decision to have Kukoc take the famous final shot vs. Knicks with this.

Things are getting out of hand with the former La Liga player NBA, Scottie Pippen, since he is a player who has never seen himself in these types of situations in the NBA.