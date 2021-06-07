Scott Stringer in search of the Mayor of NY: “Just give me a chance”

At 61 years old and with a résumé in which he boasts impeccable high-ranking credentials, as a community organizer, Albany State Assemblyman, Manhattan Borough President, and currently City Comptroller, Scott stringer He claims to be the one to take the reins of New York City from 2022, when Bill de Blasio leaves.

Despite having the support of various sectors that support his candidacy, who define him as the most prominent progressive figure among the 8 contenders for mayor, Stringer, A father of two boys ages 9 and 7, and raised among Washington Heights Latinos (with a Puerto Rican stepfather), he is grappling with thorns in the final days of the war.

To the complaint of alleged sexual harassment for events that occurred 20 years ago, which seemed not to have brought down his aspirations, as he is still at the top in the polls, now a second accusation of inappropriate behavior is added, made by one of his former employees, Teresa Logan, when he owned a bar in 1992 called Uptown Local.

Stringer spoke with El Diario NY Before the new complaint came to light, and not only did he defend being an impeccable man, who has never harassed a woman, but also asked voters for an opportunity to lead the Big Apple on a path where work will be his north. for affordable housing, workers’ rights, a reform of schools with equal quality education for all, and protections for immigrants and the undocumented.

If you become Mayor, what will you do for undocumented immigrants?

“I know that because of the discriminatory federal laws, there are a lot of federal funds that will come for the post-pandemic reconstruction of the City, that will not be available to help undocumented people. And I’m going to make sure that the City budget resolves that gap, both in education matters, as well as in small businesses and economic development so that it goes to the communities that have that gap, because we are a Sanctuary City. And I know how to do it, because I’m the City Comptroller. So I know where the money is. I know what the City’s budget is and I know how to use it. “

Why do you think you are a better option for New York than your opponents?

“First of all, I am a boy from this city. I grew up in Washington Heights, I saw what happened in the ’70s, when there were 2,000 murders a year, when the A train was full of crime. I went to public schools. I am educating my children here. I come from a diverse family. I grew up with my 93-year-old stepfather, who is now in Puerto Rico, but when this happens I hope that he will return. I have strong roots in the Latino community, not just now but for decades. People talk about land and zoning, how to create affordable housing, how to work with community organization plans, and I did that job as Borough President. And as the City Controller, I know where the money is going to waste. I saved the City $ 2 billion in debt refinancing (…) Nobody has my record ”.

All candidates are sold as the best option, but what specific plans do you offer for NY?

“What really distinguishes me is that I have government plans. I am going to build low-income housing. We can’t get people out of shelters until we support the creation of housing, and I’m going to do it, by accessing vacant properties, giving that land to people, giving it to community organizations to build the houses we need. Regarding children, I am the only candidate who has his children studying in public schools in the City: I have a child of 9 and another of 7, who are in third and second grade, and I have a plan to triple the number of children in subsidized daycare, because we have to. I am going to put two teachers in Kindergarten through 5th grade classrooms. $ 300 million to do that. And we are going to increase after school education programs. We have to make education the same for everyone, because now education works depending on the zip code where you are and that is not right.

¿And how to make quality education for all?

“We have to have a Mayor who understands how to fix the Department of Education, that the budget is spent on consultants and bureaucracy, and the money does not end up being invested in the classrooms. We need more mental services in schools, I want 2,300 social workers, I want to ensure that children receive all the resources and tutors that were left behind.

You received accusations of sexual harassment and that raised doubts among voters. What does it tell them?

“Those are allegations from 20 years ago, full of many inconsistencies, and nothing proven. I have answered every question. And people believe me. The Latino community knows me, knows my integrity and that has been reflected in the polls. Just give me a chance. I have the support of many labor unions, thousands of Latino volunteers, my own family is campaigning every day and I do not hear from any member of the community that they doubt my integrity and honesty. “

Progressive leaders abandoned him after allegations of harassment. Doesn’t that detract from your aspirations?

“No not at all. I think they had to make their own political decisions (the ones that took away their support), and do what was best for them. Politicians make the decisions that are best for them, but the people, who are still with me, are people who are very influential ”.

Progressive candidates say that because of it, you should resign. Have you thought about that possibility?

“No, because I have the support of the people. I believe that if people want a leader who is experienced and has a vision to take back the City, they know that I am the right candidate. I will be ready from day 1. And I think we are in a very difficult moment, where we lost 32,000 people in the city, 600,000 jobs. People know this is not the time to have an untrained rookie mayor. “