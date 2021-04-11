Scott Rudin, accused of abuse of power against his employees

Scott rudin, the award-winning producer after films like ‘The social network’ or ‘No country for old men’, has been accused of abuse of power in an article by The Hollywood Reporter. episodes of violence against your employees and continued intimidation tactics.

As with Harvey Weinstein and so many other powerful figures in the Hollywood industry, producer Scott Rudin’s obscene violence against his employees was (and is) well known. Now, thanks to a lengthy article published in The Hollywood Reporter, it seems the time has come to be held accountable for his abusive behavior, which led to traumatic incidents in his offices, according to multiple victims and witnesses. It was not easy to get here: Rudin is one of the most awarded producers in the industry, with 151 Oscar nominations behind him, of which he took 23 statuettes, including the victories of films like ‘The Social Network’ by David Fincher and ‘No Country for Old Men’ by the Coen brothers.

But his violent behavior comes as no surprise, and, as the THR article recalls, he was practically a feature celebrated in the producer. In various profiles and articles published in the last decades, his acts of cruelty and intimidation in his offices were described, sometimes with some admiration (in 2005, the Wall Street Journal described him as ‘Boss-zilla’) and in all of them without consequences. So much so that, in 1994, the movie ‘The surprise factor‘was inspired by his figure to tell the story of an assistant who takes revenge on his abusive boss. In other words, Rudin’s cruelty has been rampant in Hollywood for decades. But after the explosion of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood and the fall of criminal producers like Weinstein, the climate of tolerance not only against sexual abuse, but also toxic behavior in professional areas is no longer the same.

In the THR report, incidents are recounted such as the one experienced by one of his assistants, who was unable to book a flight for Rudin on a plane that was full and, in a fit of rage, the producer threw an Apple computer monitor into his hand. “The screen was smashed, leaving the young man bleeding and in need of immediate medical attention,” they write. Interviewees also recall crystal glasses and potatoes (yes, potatoes) flying around the office, as well as numerous episodes of verbal violence and abuse. Others report having been fired for directly illegal reasons, such as suffering from diabetes, and having suffered intimidating persecution after leaving their job at their company.

The producer and founder of Annapurna Pictures, Megan Ellison, has not hesitated to share the news and give his opinion on Rudin, with whom he worked in the production of ‘Valor de ley’ by the Coen brothers. “This piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s sexist, racist and abusive behavior. Like Harvey [Weinstein], too many are afraid to speak. I support and applaud those who did. There are good reasons to be afraid because he is vindictive and has no qualms about lying. “, has written on Twitter.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Has it come time for Scott Rudin’s downfall? At the moment, it seems not. The producer has some promising projects ahead of him: he’s producing ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ by Joel coen, starring Denzel Washington Y Frances McDormand, and also ‘Red, White and Water’ with Jennifer Lawrence, both produced for A24. It remains to be seen if this extensive and groundbreaking report by THR carries any consequences for its controversial protagonist.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io