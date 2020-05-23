Ten years have passed since the premiere of Scott Pilgrim vs the World, but the film is still one of the public’s favorites. The film will apparently return to theaters to celebrate its anniversary.

10 years ago, Edgar Wright took to the cinema the series of graphic novels Scott Pilgrim, created by Bryan Lee O’Malley, with his tape Scott Pilgrim vs the World. On the eve of this important anniversary, the filmmaker announced that his popular film will return to the big screen when possible so that fans can once again enjoy it in theaters.

This popular and praised Wright film follows the charming and unemployed Scott Pilgrim, who is a bassist for a garage rehearsal group, the Sex Bob-ombs, and has just met the girl of his dreams. However, there is a problem, since to win over the elusive and mysterious Ramona Flowers, she has to defeat her seven evil ex-boyfriends determined to kill him.

Critics noted that while the script is not as dazzling as its visualsScott Pilgrim vs the World it’s fast, fun, and inventive. In this way, the film is considered a beloved cult film, of high quality and why not, strange and surreal.

Back to the cinema

Because of the above and aware of the love fans have for this film, its director announced on his Twitter account that Scott Pilgrim vs the World It will return to theaters thanks to Dolby Cinema and Universal Pictures. Likewise, Wright followed the film on this social network, guiding people through thousands of trivia points and behind-the-scenes delights.

“If you thought watching Scott Pilgrim from home was great, wait until I get back to @DolbyCinema, only in theaters! #DolbyVision #DolbyAtmos #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy, “he wrote. A while back, Michael Cera revealed that he would be delighted to make a sequel but on one condition.