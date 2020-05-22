By Sebastian Quiroz

05/21/2020 9:19 am

2020 marks the tenth anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs The World. This adaptation of the comic of the same name has won the hearts of thousands of fans around the world, thanks to incredible performances, jokes that still feel fresh, and amazing direction by Edward Wright. If you never had a chance to enjoy this tape on the big screen, Then you’re in luck, because a movie re-release will happen in the future.

During a virtual party organized by Los Óscars, Scott Pilgrim director and co-writer hinted that the film will be released in theaters again sometime, as part of a partnership with Dolby Cinema. This is what Wright commented on Twitter:

“If you thought watching Scott Pilgrim from home was great, wait until @DolbyCinema returns, only in theaters!”

If you thought watching Scott Pilgrim from home was great, wait until it’s back @DolbyCinema, only in theaters! #DolbyVision #DolbyAtmos #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy – edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 21, 2020

However, there is currently no indication of when this re-launch will occur, especially since most theaters have been closed due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19. On the other hand, actors like Michael Cera, who played the title character of the tape, and Alison Pill, Kim Pine in the movie, have shown great interest in a meeting to celebrate the anniversary of Scott Pilgrim vs The World, but at the moment there are no concrete plans considering the current world situation.

