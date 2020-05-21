By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/21/2020 3:22 pm

Yesterday there was a virtual party organized by Los Óscars, where Edward Wright, director of Scott Pilgrim vs The World, and Bryan Lee O’Malley, creator of this comic, were present. It was here that it was revealed that the film would have a re-release in theaters, but this is not all, since with a simple tweet, O’Malley and Ubisoft have given a ray of hope to all who hope to see Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game on current generation consoles.

During the virtual party, O’Malley tweeted Ubisoft asking for the re-release of this beloved beat’em up, to which the French company responded with an “thinking” emoji. Although this does not confirm that we will see Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch, It is the first sign of life for this game since the title was unlisted from the Xbox 360 and PS3 virtual stores in 2014.

🤔 – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) May 21, 2020

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game is considered one, or even the best beat’em up in history, due to its spectacular gameplay, impeccable visual style, and amazing soundtrack. However, not having a physical version, the only way to enjoy this game in full 2020 is buying a PS3 or Xbox 360 that already have the game installed, something that is probably not very simple and cheap.

At the moment it is unknown if we will see Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game on modern platforms, although with a re-release of the film in theaters, and talks from a meeting of the actors, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World’s 10th anniversary seems like the perfect time for a new generation I managed to experience this beat’em up.

Via: Ubisoft

Mafia III exceeds 7 million copies sold

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.