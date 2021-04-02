Scott Gregory shoots a 92 in the first round of the US Open, the worst score in 16 years

Scott Gregory of England plays his second shot during the first round of the 2018 US Open, in Southampton, New York. (Credit: Andrew Redington / Getty Images)

(Bleacher Report) – The first round of the 2018 US Open has been difficult for most golfers, but Scott Gregory suffered more than anyone this Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Gregory threw 92 punches, the worst round of the tournament in 16 years, according to ESPN.com’s Bob Harig. Felix Casas was the last player to finish with 90 strokes or more at the 2002 US Open.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Gregory said after the round of 22 on par in Southampton, New York. “There was wind and I played with wind before, so that was not the problem. The problem was that I did not pay attention to the details.

The English golfer finished with just three pairs, otherwise he would have completed his scorecard with 10 bogeys, three double bogeys and two triple bogeys.

While the 23-year-old golfer qualified for the tournament through sectionals, he seems destined for an early exit. Gregory also missed last year at the US Open, his only previous appearance at the event.

