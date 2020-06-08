Felix Rosenqvist apologized to Chip Ganassi and took all the blame for the mistake he had on the last turn by bending James Hichcliffe in an attempt to catch up or perhaps surprise the winner Scott Dixon, his teammate.

A maneuver that deprived Chip Ganassi of a spectacular double in the first round of the Championship, in which his cars were the fastest of the lot by far. It seemed that they had found something else, a detail that catapulted them ahead of everyone.

“It’s not often that you have a car like that. The team gave me an amazing car,” said Scott Dixon. “The car really had a lot of speed. I never had to push the maximum,” he added.

Dixon cited some reasons for this. The team has been strengthened, stopping the GT program with Ford – both at IMSA and Le Mans – has freed up some valuable technicians and engineers and allowed efforts to be focused on Indycar “and find solutions to some of the problems we encountered last year ”

Dixon celebrates his victory in Texas

Dixon was an engineer. Chris Simmons, his usual engineer, was promoted to competition manager and Michael F. Cannon, who comes from Dale Coyne – the team where Alex Palou is – has successfully assumed the role of Dixon engineer.

The New Zealander explained that, in reality, the great secret of the competitiveness shown in Texas was called Tell. “Is the honda simulatorWe have used a lot these last three weeks and it has given a really good result. We tried many things that we knew we weren’t going to be able to test on the track, even that we thought we would not test. We came up with some ideas that we were able to verify in practice, “Dixon said. Above all, they looked for solutions to the problems they had last year in Curves 1 and 2 in Texas” and we found a couple of things that worked. When you’re on the track, you’re not sure if what you tried in the simulator will work, but it did. ”

The work was so good that a couple of errors at the stops had no bearing on the final result, despite Rosenqvist’s effort, so Dixon and Ganassi hit first, but Chip was left wanting to hit a second time, with the doublet.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard