Scott Disick Wishes Kourtney Was Affected by Amelia Hamlin

Welcome to another update on the slightly awkward vibes between Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian at Scott’s recent birthday party — which yes, was also attended by Amelia Hamlin. According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Scott wishes his relationship with Amelia was having a bigger impact on Kourtney, like her relationship with Travis Barker is having on him.

Instead, ET’s source says Kourtney “is unbothered” by Scott and Amelia, explaining “It’s not weird for her to see them together by any means” and that the Kardashians “have been nice to Amelia and supportive of her and Scott’s relationship, but they aren’t as close with her as they were with Sofia [Richie] yet. ”

Meanwhile, the source says Scott’s party was “a little awkward” and that “he wishes Kourtney was more affected by it, like he is about Kourtney and Travis” who are “so beyond obsessed with each other.” The source adds that “Scott hasn’t hung out in a big family setting with Kourtney and Travis yet. He’s still a little skeptical of their relationship and hurt by it.”

Prior to the birthday party, a source told E! News that “Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney recently. Of course they are still cordial when it comes to the kids, but they aren’t hanging out as much or doing things as a family. The communication has become strictly about the kids. “

Scott (and hopefully Travis!) Will be joining the Kardashians for whatever they’re up to over on Hulu, so chances are we’ll see this play out on TV soon ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

