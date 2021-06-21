Scott Disick Slams Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Younes Bendjima

Part 2 of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion aired last night, and (1) it was exhausting due to heightened levels of tea, (2) the show is finally over until it goes to Hulu, and (3) Scott Disick finalllllly gave his thoughts on Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker. But um, he also took a moment to come for her ex, Younes Bendjima.

Asked whether Travis and Kourtney have his blessing, Scott said “I mean, yeah. I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy. “

But host Andy Cohen went ahead and told Scott “It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys,” to which our dude responded “Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here. “

Kourtney’s response to all this? To admit, “Nobody was happy with the last one.”

Yikes, awk times for Younes. As a reminder, he and Kourtney dated from 2016 to 2018, and it wasn’t always drama-free. Most recently, Kourtney’s sister Khloé Kardashian called him out during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and also on Twitter, saying, “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt #KUWTK.”

Younes hasn’t responded to getting talked about during the Keeping Up with the Kardashians Reunion, but feel free to put on notifications for his stories, lol.

