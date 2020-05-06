Sofia and Scott have been dating for a couple of years (IG: sofiarichie)

Scott Disick entered rehabilitation at All Points North Lodge (APN), in Colorado, last Tuesday, April 28; however, after photos of him inside the center leaked to tabloids last Monday, decided to leave.

But this does not mean that the reality star is not committed to his mental well-being, just the opposite. According to what a source reported to People magazine, Disick is focused on improving “to be a better man and father“But after his photos were released to the press, he had to leave APN because” it is not a safe place for him. “

“You need to be safe and secure. You need to be somewhere private where you can work on the things that keep you from being who you want to be. You can’t get there if you’re not sure, that’s why he left, ”the source explained to the magazine.

The source added that Disick despite being out of the center, is working on itself, and analyzing what your next steps will be.

Sofia Richie suggested that she seek help (IG: sofiarichie)

“But that does not mean that you are not doing something. You are studying your next steps. You are talking to many people who can give you psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual healthl. He knows he needs all four, ”he added.

In previous years the problems of the former couple of Kourtney Kardashian were documented in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, Where his addiction to alcohol was shown, but in more recent years it seemed that he had control over the situation. And, according to the source, Disick is not as bad as before, but he does need help to overcome some addictive behaviors.

“You need to be able to heal yourself. He’s in a lot of pain and he’s drifting right now. He wants to be the man and father he was created for, but he’s falling short right now. So he’s taken care of that. The needed help. And it’s really unfortunate that he was chased out of rehab, as it happened ”, he described.

The source added that Disick himself has admitted that he has an “addictive personality and that he has problems handling some of his demons”, so he decided to enter APN. However, the Kardashian family showed their love for him with their support.

Kardashian and Disick had three children together (Photo: Grosby Group)

“His family couldn’t support him anymore. Everyone wants it and they want it to get better, and that includes everyone. The entire Kardashian family is on his side, and he wants me to change things. It has a support system, no matter what happens, ”the source reported.

The Daily Mail report says the 36-year-old man went into rehab because he relapsed into alcohol and drug addiction, but this version was denied by Disick’s attorney, Marty Singer.

In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain Scott has been suffering in silence for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check in at a rehab center last week to work on your past trauma. Did not record any alcohol or cocaine abuse. Surprisingly as a result of the violation of the privacy facility, he left and immediately returned home. We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action, “Singer said in a statement to People.

Scott Disick was a partner of Kourtney Kardashian for over 10 years. With her she had her children 10 year old Mason, Penelope 7 and Reign of 5. After their separation, Disick has had a relationship with Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her helplessness as the victim of a robbery

The expensive gift Scott Disick gave Sofia Richie: an Aston Martin of more than USD 200,000

The reason why Kim Kardashian wants her sister Kourtney out of reality

Tragedy in the Kardashian clan: one of the sisters will leave the show