Scott Disick Gives Rolex Party Favors at Birthday Party

Scott Disick just threw a huge birthday party for himself, and despite reports of tension and distance between him and the Kardashians amid Kourtney and Travis Barker dating, the entire family appears to have shown up — including Kourt! The reality star posted a photo of herself and Sia from the event, though it doesn’t look like Travis was in attendance (at least based on a lengthy social media deep dive I did, help):

Keep in mind that a source recently told E! News that “Scott has really distanced himself from Kourtney” and that “it’s uncomfortable for Scott to see Kourtney in a serious relationship, although he knew this day would come.” Meanwhile, another insider told told E! That Scott and Kourtney’s relationship is ” tense “and” they are barely speaking “because” it’s hard for him to see Kourtney in love with someone else. “

“He is trying to adjust and be a grown-up about it, but seeing Kourtney get so serious with someone so quickly is not easy — especially someone they have known for so long,” said one of E! ‘S many sources. “Scott has never been comfortable seeing Kourtney with guys, but this feels different. Kourtney is all in with Travis and the kids like him too. It feels to Scott like they are merging their families and going full steam ahead. That has made him very uncomfortable and he’s trying to figure out where he fits in. “

Nice to see Scott and Kourtney reunited, but the most !!!! about this event? The fact that Scott was giving away a pile of literal Rolexes as party favors. I cannot:

Oh, and if you’re wondering what Scott’s girlfriend Amelia Hamlin gave him for his birthday, that’d be a casual motorcycle:

Normal.

