Scott Disick Explains Why He Only Dates Younger Women

A ton of time on last night’s * takes deep breath * Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion Special Part 2 was devoted to Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian. As in: what went wrong in their relationship, where they stand now, and how they feel about each other’s new relationships. And host Andy Cohen just, like, WENT THERE. By which I mean he fully asked Scott why he seemingly only dates women who are a lot younger than him — most recently Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

In response, Scott defended himself and said “Everybody gets this wrong that I look for young girls. I don’t go out looking for young girls – they happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That’s what I’m telling myself. “

Kay.

FYI, a source recently told Us Weekly that “age isn’t really an issue” for Scott and his currently girlfriend Amelia, saying “Despite their age difference, they have more in common than people would think. … He sees himself as being younger than he is. Amelia is really mature and acts older than she is, so they get along pretty well. “

Andy also asked about where Scott and Kourtney stand now, and Kourtney said “I feel like we’re great friends and coparents,” while Scott mused “yeah, I mean, we’re family and we always will be.” He also gave Kourtney and Travis Barker his blessing, saying “I mean, yeah. I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy. “

