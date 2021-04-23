Scott Disick Declares His Love for Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK

As he continued, Scott noted that his desire wasn’t to give Kourtney an ultimatum or to pressure her. Yet, he appeared hopeful that this conversation would shed some light on their future. “You don’t say no, and you leave this door open,” he further explained. “So, I have expectations in my mind and they don’t seem to ever get met.”

When Scott suggested that his former flame seemed “lonely,” she made it clear that wasn’t the case. In a confessional, Kourtney stated, “I know that this isn’t what Scott wants to hear and I do appreciate his vulnerability and like, really putting himself out there. But like, he always kind of tries to put a lot of pressure on me and I just don’t think that’s fair. “

When Kourtney informed Scott that she’s “happy right now,” he retorted, “Well, I’m not.”