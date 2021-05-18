Scott Disick debuts car and new look 🏎️

What do you think of the new look Scott Disick wore to take his vintage Mustang for a walk? Guacamouly.com shows you all the photos.

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-husband is about to turn 38 and apparently wants to celebrate this new return to the sun with a renewed style.

Aboard a green English Mustang convertible with a platinum mohawk, Scott arrived at a Harley Davidson store on Ventura Blvd, possibly looking for a gift car.

The Hollywood star who gained high visibility after her appearance on the reality show, Keeping Up with The Kardashians, made quite a fashion statement when she stepped out of the 1960 Cobra car wearing tie-dye sweatpants.

Despite their split from Kim Kardashian’s sister, which was super media as it was fully televised, Scott and Kourtney do a great job of co-parenting and making sure to maintain the family unit for their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign. So much so that they even shared a family vacation with Scott’s ex-girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Currently Lord Disick, as he likes to be called, is dating the actress 18 years younger, Amelia Gray Hamlin, daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. The lovers made their relationship public in October 2020 after their separation with the model Sofia Richie.

Scott Disick takes 18 years to his girlfriend Amelia Hamelin

His ex-wife is also having an affair with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and their relationship seems to be so serious that they tend to be very caramelized at home.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get loving on the seashore