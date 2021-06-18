Scott Disick and his gifts to Amelia Hamlin for her 20th birthday

Let’s talk about Scott Disick and his gifts to Amelia Hamlin on her 20th birthday. Yes, Lord Vodka’s girlfriend is 20 years old and they have been celebrating and showing off their lavish celebration since the weekend. Of course!

People reports that Disick spent a small fortune on gifts for Amelia Hamlin. This Wednesday, the reality star bought another luxurious gift for his girlfriend: a signed Helmut Newton print, valued at $ 75,000.

“This is considered one of the photographer’s most provocative pieces, the image, titled“ Saddle II ”depicts a model dressed in leggings and a jacket as she straddles a chair that rests on an armchair. The black and white piece was originally taken for a 1976 issue of Vogue Hommes magazine in Paris. “

Lord Vodka also gave Amelia a cross necklace for which she began to cry, and thanked her with a kiss. The girl has shown all this on her Instagram Story.

In March, a source told People that the relationship between ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ and the model – the youngest daughter of Lisa Rina and Harry Hamlin – was “getting serious.”

“(Scott) has been telling his friends how much she means to him and how in love he is” – said the source.

And because of the age difference, the source said the couple did not feel the decades between them.

“She grew up in the industry and knows what that world is like. It’s a different maturity, and they really don’t feel the age difference. “

Sure! That’s why with 20 they are all operated and they seem 40. I love those explanations of the “sources” to excuse appearances and relationships. I imagine how much the twenty-something appreciates Scott’s gifts … especially photography. HA!

Scott Disick and his gifts to Amelia Hamlin on her 20th birthday. Here is Amelia’s dedication to Scott for his birthday … the hand of Lord Vodka.

