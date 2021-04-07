Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin in MiamiThe couple was doing their respective round of photos for the parents and the media. HA!

This Sunday, April 4, Lord Vodka and Amelia were seen strolling along the beach and then relaxing by the hotel pool, where Amelia’s older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, was also present.

Disick, 37, and Amelia, 19, were first seen together in October 2020, at Kendall’s 25th birthday party. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram on Valentine’s Day this year.

“Scott and Amelia really have a lot of fun together,” a source told Us Weekly last month. “They are a great couple because they both love going out and partying and they are both very attracted to each other.”

It is not the first time that Scott and Amelia have spent time in Florida, they were enjoying a vacation in Miami in February when they saw Scott on a jet ski.

And if the age difference between Scott and Amelia bothers you, GET A LIFE, ok? The relationship has the support of both families – according to an insider. Amelia’s parents Lisa Rina and Harry Hamlin weren’t quite sure at first, but then they saw all the attention how happy Scott makes Amelia.

Whatever! Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin in Miami, you can see tons of photos of the “adorable” couple in Us. While I leave you this Scott in the pool… Enjoy!

