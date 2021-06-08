Scott Coker reveals he’s interested in Logan Paul following Mayweather bout

Bellator president Scott Coker is interested in signing YouTube star, Logan Paul, if he ever decides to pursue professional MMA.

Scott Coker attended the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match Sunday night, which aired on Showtime pay-per-view. Coker, who is the president of Bellator, another Showtime Sports attraction, took a vested interested in the bout.

In a tweet from The Score, a Canadian sports outlet, Coker is not ruling out a Paul partnership if he decides to try his hand at MMA. The news was first reported by Damon Martin of MMAFighting.

“If he wanted to get into MMA, we would do it,” Coker said.

Coker is used to signing fighters who are out of the ordinary. Bobby Lashley and former NFL running back, Herschel Walker, are two prime examples of athletes who have made the transition to MMA under Coker’s guidance.

Logan Paul went the distance with Floyd Mayweather without getting knocked down

Paul held his own against Mayweather, who had not boxed since Aug. 2017 Neither man fell to the canvas, although Mayweather won the majority, if not all of the eight-round exhibition.

While Paul does not have professional or amateur MMA experience, him signing with Bellator would give Coker an added boost of star-power, as Paul would join names like Cris “Cyborg” Justino, Ryan Bader, and Leslie Smith, to name a few. With Bellator directly involved in the Showtime business, the pairing would make logical sense considering that both Paul brothers just joined the network in search of bigger monetary opportunities for both of their respective careers.

Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, has been associated with the MMA space in the past, as Jake Paul is coming off of a knockout against Ben Askren ahead of an Aug. 28 tilt with former champion, Tyron Woodley.

Paul’s fighting future is uncertain, but regardless, the world will watch his next move.