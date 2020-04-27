Rampage Jackson

One of the great icons in MMA history, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson could have days numbered in Bellator MMA.

According to the president of the organization, Scott Cokerhe will have a meeting to assess your future in sports. Since, in his last fights, the fighter was out of shape, far from showing the physique that impressed years ago.

“I think Rampage has to decide which division he wants to fight in. And that’s what it’s about. We fulfill our obligations to him and are still talking to his manager. We have a good relationship with him and Tiki Ghosn, and I would like to know: Does he still want to do this? He wants to continue fighting? Because there are moments in the career of a fighter that they did everything they could in the sport “, said Coker to MMA Junkie.

What speaks Scott referred to by the last fight of Jackson, in December past. In that fight, Jackson He returned to Japan, where he became known for being one of the great names in the mythical Pride FC, in early 2000, where he faced Fedor Emelianenko in the full weight division.

While Fedor was in shape, Jackson He looked overweight and somewhat sloppy. His appearance generated criticism from fans and the specialized press.

In the stellar fight of Bellator Japan, Rampage He was knocked out in less than 3 minutes of the first round. The loss is the third of his last five fights in the organization.

Without detracting from the merits of Jackson, who was a semi-complete UFC champion. Coker revealed that his entire future will depend on a conversation with him.

Rampage is a legend. He already conquered everything. He has nothing else to prove to anyone, not even to me. I think that is a conversation to have with him, but Tiki says that he wants to return to the semi-complete, if he really wants to continue. We will definitely have that conversation. “ concluded Scott.