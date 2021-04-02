Scott Coker does not rule out the signings of Alistair Overeem or Junior dos Santos

Scott Coker, the president of Bellator

For a second it seemed that Bellator I would look to the future from now on, but the promotion has shown symptoms of a relapse by finding itself interested in signing two Full Pesos that were recently drawn from the UFC.

Scott coker, president of Bellator, appeared today before the media in the face of the Bellator 255 of this Friday and confirmed that there is some interest in getting the services of either Junior dos Santos or Alistair Overeem for a potential fight against Fedor Emelianenko.

“We are not going to sign these subjects to two-year contracts valid for six fights, nor are we going to promote them,” Coker clarified (via MMA Junkie). They have already done everything. They have already proven themselves. They are already legends of the sport. But what I am going to say is that we already have legends here. If we choose to go that route I think it could work as opponents for Fedor. Alistair vs. Fedor would be very interesting to me, as well as Fedor vs. Junior dos Santos ».

Dos Santos, a former UFC Heavyweight Champion, was released from the organization after suffering four losses in a row, the most recent a controversial TKO at the prospect’s hands. Ciryl Gane in it UFC 256.

The result was appealed by the Brazilian before the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Overeem, meanwhile, abruptly closed his promotion cycle with a first-round TKO loss to Alexander Volkov.

The release of the ex-champion of Strikeforce It came as a surprise because he was 4 – 1 in his last five promotional appearances.

